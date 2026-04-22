A historic collapse, a silent attack, and a fanbase on edge — the numbers tell a brutal story.
For Chelsea FC, the decision to sack Liam Rosenior was not just emotional, it was mathematical.
From a century-old unwanted record to a goal drought that defied belief, here are the figures that sealed his fate:
5 – Five straight Premier League defeats — the run that broke the club’s patience.
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0 – Zero goals scored in those five matches — a complete attacking shutdown.
1912 – The last time Chelsea suffered such a goal-less losing streak — over a century ago.
3-0 – The humbling defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion that proved the final straw.
7th – Dropped out of Champions League places, turning ambition into uncertainty.
2 – Two managers sacked in one season — chaos at the top.
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3 – Three goals conceded in his final game — defensive frailty laid bare.
8-2 – Champions League humiliation by Paris Saint-Germain on aggregate.
1 – Knocked out of the Carabao Cup by rivals Arsenal FC — another blow.
0 – No trophies this season — a sharp fall from grace.
2 – Two trophies won last season — making the regression even more alarming.
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41 – Age of Rosenior — a young coach undone by ruthless expectations.
3 – Months in charge — a reign that never truly took off.
5½ – Years on his contract — a long-term vision cut brutally short.
1 – One interim fix — Calum McFarlane handed the task of steadying the ship