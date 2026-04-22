A historic collapse, a silent attack, and a fanbase on edge — the numbers tell a brutal story. For Chelsea FC, the decision to sack Liam Rosenior was not just emotional, it was mathematical. From a century-old unwanted record to a goal drought that defied belief, here are the figures…...

A historic collapse, a silent attack, and a fanbase on edge — the numbers tell a brutal story.

For Chelsea FC, the decision to sack Liam Rosenior was not just emotional, it was mathematical.

From a century-old unwanted record to a goal drought that defied belief, here are the figures that sealed his fate:

5 – Five straight Premier League defeats — the run that broke the club’s patience.

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0 – Zero goals scored in those five matches — a complete attacking shutdown.

1912 – The last time Chelsea suffered such a goal-less losing streak — over a century ago.

3-0 – The humbling defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion that proved the final straw.

7th – Dropped out of Champions League places, turning ambition into uncertainty.

2 – Two managers sacked in one season — chaos at the top.

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3 – Three goals conceded in his final game — defensive frailty laid bare.

8-2 – Champions League humiliation by Paris Saint-Germain on aggregate.

1 – Knocked out of the Carabao Cup by rivals Arsenal FC — another blow.

0 – No trophies this season — a sharp fall from grace.

2 – Two trophies won last season — making the regression even more alarming.

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41 – Age of Rosenior — a young coach undone by ruthless expectations.

3 – Months in charge — a reign that never truly took off.

5½ – Years on his contract — a long-term vision cut brutally short.

1 – One interim fix — Calum McFarlane handed the task of steadying the ship