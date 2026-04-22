Chelsea FC have dismissed head coach Liam Rosenior following a damaging run of results, culminating in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. The decision comes after Chelsea suffered five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring — their worst such run since 1912 — prompting the club’s hierarchy to…...

Chelsea FC have dismissed head coach Liam Rosenior following a damaging run of results, culminating in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The decision comes after Chelsea suffered five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring — their worst such run since 1912 — prompting the club’s hierarchy to make a second managerial change this season.

In a statement, the club said the decision was not taken lightly but admitted that recent performances had fallen “below the necessary standards,” despite there still being much to play for this season.

Rosenior, who joined the club in January from partner side RC Strasbourg on a long-term deal, had initially been backed by the club’s leadership. However, a sharp decline in form, coupled with growing unrest among supporters, ultimately forced a change.

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Chelsea confirmed that Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane will take charge of the first team on an interim basis until the end of the campaign, as the club begins its search for a permanent replacement.

The Blues’ struggles have been compounded by a series of setbacks across competitions. Despite winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup last season, Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal FC.

The team currently faces an uphill task to secure European qualification, sitting outside the top places in the league standings.

Tensions have also risen off the pitch, with fans staging protests against the club’s ownership in recent weeks, further intensifying pressure on the now-departed manager.