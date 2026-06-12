Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on Nigerians to remain committed to the ideals of democracy despite the country’s security and economic challenges. Tambuwal made the appeal in a Democracy Day message via his X handle on Friday, where…...

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on Nigerians to remain committed to the ideals of democracy despite the country’s security and economic challenges.

Tambuwal made the appeal in a Democracy Day message via his X handle on Friday, where he urged citizens to reflect on both Nigeria’s democratic progress and the obstacles still confronting the nation.

According to him, insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment, poverty, and social divisions continue to place significant pressure on millions of Nigerians.

“As we commemorate Democracy Day, we must reflect not only on how far we have come as a nation but also on the challenges that still confront us. Insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment, poverty, and social divisions continue to test our resolve and place enormous burdens on millions of Nigerians,” he said.

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The former governor, however, urged Nigerians not to abandon hope in the country or in the democratic system.

“Yet, even in the face of these challenges, we must not lose faith in our country or in the promise of democracy. Nation-building is a collective responsibility. It requires sacrifice, patriotism, tolerance, and a shared commitment to the common good,” he stated.

Tambuwal also paid tribute to those who fought for democratic governance in Nigeria, stressing the need to uphold the values for which they struggled.

“Today, we honour the sacrifices of those who fought for the democratic freedoms we enjoy and recommit ourselves to the ideals of justice, accountability, inclusion, and good governance,” he said.

He called for stronger democratic institutions, adherence to the rule of law, and policies that create opportunities for all citizens.

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“We must continue to strengthen our democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law, and create opportunities that give every Nigerian a stake in the nation’s future,” he added.

Tambuwal further emphasised the need for national unity, saying Nigeria’s progress depends on cooperation across ethnic, religious, political, and regional lines.

“A greater Nigeria is possible, but it can only be achieved when we work together across ethnic, religious, political, and regional divides, united by our common destiny and shared aspirations,” he said.

He expressed hope that Democracy Day would inspire renewed commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and united nation.

“May this Democracy Day renew our hope, strengthen our resolve, and inspire us to build the peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria that generations before us dreamed of and generations after us deserve,” Tambuwal stated.