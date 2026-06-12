Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has assured residents that ongoing efforts by his administration and security stakeholders will soon bring an end to security breaches in parts of the state and secure the release of persons still in captivity. The governor gave the assurance in a Democracy Day message posted…...

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has assured residents that ongoing efforts by his administration and security stakeholders will soon bring an end to security breaches in parts of the state and secure the release of persons still in captivity.

The governor gave the assurance in a Democracy Day message posted on his X handle on Friday, as Nigeria marked 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

“I want to reassure Kwarans that we will see the end of the security breaches in some parts of the state. I am in constant engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable peace and safety across our communities, including freeing our compatriots still in captivity,” he said.

AbdulRazaq paid tribute to the heroes of the June 12 struggle, particularly the late Chief MKO Abiola, describing them as patriots whose sacrifices paved the way for the restoration of civil rule in the country.

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“As we commemorate Democracy Day (June 12) today, I join the rest of our country to pay glowing tributes to the heroes of the struggle for the restoration of civil rule to Nigeria. We remember Chief MKO Abiola, widely accepted as the symbol of that struggle, and other patriots who paid the supreme price,” he said.

The governor noted that despite the challenges encountered over the years, Nigeria had remained committed to democratic governance for 27 consecutive years.

“The ultimate satisfaction is that we have remained steadfast on this democratic journey for 27 unbroken years despite the rough edges,” he added.

AbdulRazaq urged residents of Kwara State and Nigerians generally to remain vigilant and united in defending democracy and preserving peace.

“My message to Kwarans and fellow citizens across the nation is to stay resolute, guard our hard-earned struggle jealously, and work together to defeat the evil forces threatening our peace, security and development,” he said.

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The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive governance, saying his government remained open to constructive contributions from citizens.

“Our administration remains committed to entrenching the ideals of democracy and spreading its dividends to all. I, therefore, welcome contributions on ways to forge ahead at all times,” he stated.

On security, AbdulRazaq assured residents that efforts were ongoing to address recent breaches in parts of the state and secure the release of persons still in captivity.

“I want to reassure Kwarans that we will see the end of the security breaches in some parts of the state. I am in constant engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure sustainable peace and safety across our communities, including freeing our compatriots still in captivity,” he said.

The governor further called for unity and patriotism, expressing optimism about Nigeria’s future.

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“I urge us all to stay united as one great people with uncommon love for our state and country. With everyone contributing their part, Nigeria will become stronger, greater, and more prosperous,” he said.