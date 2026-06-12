Governors Umar Namadi of Jigawa State and Nasir Idris of Kebbi State have reaffirmed their commitment to democratic governance, improved security, and the welfare of citizens as Nigeria marks the 2026 Democracy Day. In separate messages commemorating the June 12 celebration, the governors reflected on Nigeria’s democratic journey and called…...

Governors Umar Namadi of Jigawa State and Nasir Idris of Kebbi State have reaffirmed their commitment to democratic governance, improved security, and the welfare of citizens as Nigeria marks the 2026 Democracy Day.

In separate messages commemorating the June 12 celebration, the governors reflected on Nigeria’s democratic journey and called on citizens to support efforts aimed at deepening democracy and accelerating development.

Governor Namadi described June 12 as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by patriots who fought for justice, freedom, and the right of citizens to choose their leaders.

According to him, Democracy Day offers an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s democratic progress and the responsibility of both leaders and citizens in strengthening democratic institutions.

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“Today, we remember and honour the men and women whose sacrifices helped shape the democratic Nigeria we have today. Their struggles remind us that democracy is not merely about elections. It is about building institutions that command public confidence, upholding the rule of law, protecting the rights of citizens and ensuring that government remains accountable to the people,” he said.

The governor stated that democracy places a responsibility on leaders to govern with humility, fairness, and commitment to public service.

He said his administration’s 12-Point Development Agenda was designed to address critical sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, economic development, social protection, and environmental sustainability.

“Over the past three years, we have remained focused on creating opportunities for our people, expanding access to quality education and healthcare, transforming the agricultural sector, investing in infrastructure and strengthening social support systems for the most vulnerable members of our society,” Namadi said.

He added that peace and stability remain essential for development and commended traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies, and community groups for their contributions to maintaining harmony across the state.

The governor also reiterated support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing the need for collaboration among all levels of government to address national challenges.

Similarly, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris urged Nigerians to remain patient, patriotic, and law-abiding, describing democracy as a collective journey that requires sacrifice and understanding from all citizens.

He called on residents to respect the rule of law, support constituted authorities, and avoid actions capable of undermining public peace and social harmony.

“A peaceful and law-abiding society is the foundation upon which democracy thrives. I call on all Kebbi citizens to continue to live in harmony with one another and to report any threat to security through the appropriate channels,” Idris said.

The governor highlighted ongoing investments in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, water supply, and social welfare programmes aimed at improving living standards in the state.

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“Our focus remains on putting the people first. We are committed to policies and projects that will directly improve the standard of living of every Kebbi citizen,” he stated.

On security, Idris said his administration would continue to support security agencies and community policing initiatives to sustain gains recorded against banditry and other criminal activities.

He also urged Nigerians to place national interest above personal or sectional considerations.

“Democracy gives us the power to choose our leaders and shape our future. We must use that power responsibly and work together to build a Kebbi and a Nigeria we can all be proud of,” he said.

Both governors expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future and called on citizens to remain committed to the values of democracy, unity, peace, and national development.