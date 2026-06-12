Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for renewed commitment to unity, accountability, and active citizenship as Nigeria marks 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance. Sanwo-Olu made the call in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, June 12, 2026, to commemorate Democracy Day, describing June 12 as…...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for renewed commitment to unity, accountability, and active citizenship as Nigeria marks 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

Sanwo-Olu made the call in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, June 12, 2026, to commemorate Democracy Day, describing June 12 as a symbol of the enduring spirit of Nigerians who chose democracy and defended it through sacrifice and resilience.

According to him, the day serves as a reminder that freedom, justice, and citizens’ right to be heard were secured through courage and an unwavering belief in a better Nigeria.

“June 12 serves as a reminder that freedom, justice, and the right of citizens to have their voices heard were secured through courage, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in a better Nigeria,” he said.

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The governor paid tribute to the late Chief MKO Abiola, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, and other pro-democracy figures who played significant roles in the struggle for the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“Today, we honour Chief MKO Abiola, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, and all those whose sacrifices helped shape the democratic nation we proudly call home,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu noted that after 27 years of democratic governance, Nigerians must continue to uphold values such as respect, accountability, and active participation in governance.

“As we mark 27 years of democratic governance, we must continue to uphold the values that bind us together, respect for one another, active citizenship, accountability, and a shared commitment to progress,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of unity in Lagos State, describing its diversity as a key strength that must be preserved through cooperation and mutual respect.

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“In Lagos State, our diversity remains one of our greatest strengths. Let us continue to work together in unity and mutual respect, building a society where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute and thrive,” he added.