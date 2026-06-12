Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured residents that his administration remains committed to securing the safe release of the pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area. In a message contained in his monthly newsletter, the governor acknowledged the pain and anxiety experienced by families and…...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured residents that his administration remains committed to securing the safe release of the pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

In a message contained in his monthly newsletter, the governor acknowledged the pain and anxiety experienced by families and communities since the victims were abducted from schools in the Yawota and Ahoro-Esinle communities 27 days ago.

He described the incident as a difficult period for the state, noting that many families have continued to endure uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

According to the governor, although repeated assurances may have left some residents doubtful, efforts to rescue the victims have not relented.

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He stated that security agencies are pursuing every credible lead and deploying all lawful means necessary to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

Makinde explained that intelligence reports indicate the victims are still within the wider Old Oyo National Park axis, a vast terrain stretching across about 10 local government areas and covering approximately 2,500 square kilometres.

He noted that the difficult terrain poses operational challenges for security agencies, requiring patience, coordination and sustained efforts to ensure a successful rescue mission.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the state’s toll-free emergency line, 615, while also cautioning against the spread of unverified information that could undermine ongoing security operations.

Makinde assured families that their loved ones have not been forgotten, stressing that the safe return of the victims remains a top priority for both the state government and security agencies.

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“We are doing everything within our power to bring them home safely,” the governor said, while calling on residents to continue praying for the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.