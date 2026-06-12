Leaders of the warring parties in respect of the constituency delineation in Warri Federal Constituency have agreed to end the ongoing protests and occupation of oil facilities following an intervention by President Bola Tinubu. A statement jointly signed by leaders of the Ijaw and Urhobo in Warri, and endorsed on…...

Leaders of the warring parties in respect of the constituency delineation in Warri Federal Constituency have agreed to end the ongoing protests and occupation of oil facilities following an intervention by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement jointly signed by leaders of the Ijaw and Urhobo in Warri, and endorsed on their behalf by the trio of High Chief Godspower Gbenekama, Olorogun Victor Okumagba, and Chief Westham Adehor, confirmed that the three ethnic groups in Warri met with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday and resolved to end the crisis.

The statement urged the protesters in Warri to demobilise and embrace peace.

It read in part: “The Ijaw and Urhobo Leaders of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State note that aggrieved women, youths, and other stakeholders in Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State have been protesting at oil facilities and other parts of the constituency since Monday, the 8th of June, 2026, till now.

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“We also note that these protests lead to growing tensions in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

“The rising tensions led to the intervention of the Governor of Delta State, who called for an emergency meeting with leaders of Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo ethnic nationalities of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State at the Government House, Asaba, on the 8th of June, 2026.”

The statement indicated that after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday, the leaders of the ethnic nationalities agreed to call on the protesters to cease their protests.

The statement further read: “The spread of the protest and tension led to the intervention of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), who met with Community Leaders across Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo Communities in the Warri Federal Constituency on the 9th of June, 2026, at Oporoza, Gbaramatu Kingdom, and called for calm to allow INEC to address their grievances and protect critical national oil and gas assets.

“We also note that, the protests caught the attention of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who called for an emergency meeting on Thursday, the 11th of June, 2026 with representatives of Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

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“At the meeting, Mr. President called for compromise, understanding and the need for the Ijaws, Itsekiris and Urhobos to live together as Nigerians. Drawing inspiration from the national anthem, Mr. President appealed to the ethnic leaders to live as one, though tongue and tribe may differ, but in brotherhood we stand.

“President Tinubu then directed the leaders of the different ethnic groups to agree on power sharing formular to ensure fair and just sharing of positions among the different ethnic groups in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Area constituting the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

“Mr. President further appealed to the ethnic nationality leaders to prevail on the protesters to discontinue their protest.

“In the light of the foregoing, we the Leaders of Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State after consultation with other stakeholders hereby call on protesting women, youths and other stakeholders in Ijaw and Urhobo Communities of Delta State to demobilise and vacant all oil and gas facilities occupied in the different parts of the Warri Federal Constituency and the escravos river.

“This is a demonstration of respect to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to give stakeholders the opportunity to finalise the resolution of a few outstanding issues arising from the Supreme Court ordered fresh delineation and allow for full and final implementation of the fresh delineation by INEC.

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“We express our profound appreciation to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo) for their timely intervention which led to the cessation of the protest.”