President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to continue believing in the country despite its challenges, saying criticism of his administration should not translate into a loss of faith in the nation. Speaking in a nationwide broadcast to mark Democracy Day on Friday, Tinubu called on key democratic institutions and…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to continue believing in the country despite its challenges, saying criticism of his administration should not translate into a loss of faith in the nation.

Speaking in a nationwide broadcast to mark Democracy Day on Friday, Tinubu called on key democratic institutions and citizens to remain committed to preserving and strengthening Nigeria’s democratic gains.

Addressing the National Assembly, the judiciary, the media and civil society groups, the President described them as the “guardrails” of the nation’s democracy and encouraged constructive engagement with his government.

“To our National Assembly, Judiciary, the Press, and Civil Society: you are the guardrails of our republic. Criticise me, disagree with me, but never stop believing in Nigeria,” he said.

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Tinubu noted that Nigeria had enjoyed 27 uninterrupted years of civilian rule since 1999, the longest democratic stretch in the country’s history.

According to him, democracy has enabled Nigerians to choose their leaders through elections, witness peaceful transfers of power and resolve disputes through legal and legislative institutions rather than violence.

“Our democracy is not perfect, but it is ours, and we must continue to defend and strengthen it,” he said.

The President also urged young Nigerians to actively participate in nation-building rather than lose hope in the country’s future.

“Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here. Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship,” he added.

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Tinubu acknowledged the security and economic challenges facing the country but expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome them through unity and collective effort.

He disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 police officers and thousands of military personnel as part of efforts to tackle insecurity.

The President said the 2026 budget allocated N5.41 trillion to defence and security, describing it as the highest security allocation in the country’s history.

Tinubu also appealed to Nigerians to avoid ethnic and regional divisions in addressing insecurity, stressing that criminality has no ethnic identity.

“At a time like this, let us not assign blame or point fingers. Crime has no ethnicity. We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history,” he said.

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Reflecting on the significance of June 12, Tinubu described the date as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey and paid tribute to heroes of the pro-democracy struggle, including Chief M.K.O. Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti and other activists who fought for democratic rule.

He said the responsibility of the current generation is to translate political freedom into economic prosperity by creating opportunities, reducing hardship and improving living standards for citizens.

The President maintained that his administration’s economic reforms were beginning to yield results through increased revenues, improved fiscal transparency, growing investor confidence and expanded domestic refining capacity.

While acknowledging that many Nigerians still face economic difficulties, Tinubu pledged that his government would continue efforts to reduce inflation, create jobs and ensure that the benefits of democracy are felt across the country.

“The generation of our founding fathers secured independence—the generation of June 12 secured democracy. Our generation must secure prosperity,” he said.

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Tinubu also announced national honours for dozens of pro-democracy activists, journalists, politicians and military officers who contributed to the struggle for democratic governance.

Among those given national award are veteran broadcast journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Veteran Columnist Sam Omatseye, Olatunji Bello and a host of others.

The President concluded by urging Nigerians to reject division, despair and cynicism and embrace unity, hope and confidence in the country’s future.

“June 12 reminds us: Nigerians do not break. We bend, we bleed, but we do not break,” he said.