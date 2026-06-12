Ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in Adamawa State, the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSEIC) has assured residents of a transparent, free, and credible electoral process across all 21 local government areas of the state. Addressing journalists at a press conference in Yola, the Chairman of the Commission, Muhammad…...

Ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in Adamawa State, the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSEIC) has assured residents of a transparent, free, and credible electoral process across all 21 local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Yola, the Chairman of the Commission, Muhammad Umar, disclosed that both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials have been distributed to all local government areas in preparation for the poll.

Umar noted that local and international observers are already on the ground to monitor the exercise, stressing that the commission remains committed to conducting a peaceful, rancour-free, and uncompromised election.

A total of 13 political parties have fielded candidates for the election.