Ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in Adamawa State, the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSEIC) has assured residents of a transparent, free, and credible electoral process across all 21 local government areas of the state.
Addressing journalists at a press conference in Yola, the Chairman of the Commission, Muhammad Umar, disclosed that both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials have been distributed to all local government areas in preparation for the poll.
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Umar noted that local and international observers are already on the ground to monitor the exercise, stressing that the commission remains committed to conducting a peaceful, rancour-free, and uncompromised election.
A total of 13 political parties have fielded candidates for the election.
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