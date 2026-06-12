The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while remaining committed to the principles of democratic governance. Abiru made the appeal in a Democracy Day message commemorating Nigeria’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, describing the anniversary…...

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while remaining committed to the principles of democratic governance.

Abiru made the appeal in a Democracy Day message commemorating Nigeria’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, describing the anniversary as an opportunity for reflection on the country’s democratic journey and progress.

According to a statement issued by the senator on Friday, the occasion provides Nigerians with the chance to celebrate the nation’s democratic achievements and renew their commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous country.

“Today, I join the good people of Lagos East Senatorial District and millions of Nigerians across our great nation in commemorating Democracy Day 2026, a significant occasion that affords us the opportunity to reflect on our democratic journey, celebrate our collective achievements, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democratic governance,” he said.

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Abiru noted that Nigeria’s democratic experience since 1999 reflects the resilience of the country’s institutions, the sacrifices of pro-democracy advocates and the enduring belief of citizens in democracy as the best path to national development.

He paid tribute to the heroes and heroines of the June 12 struggle and other democracy activists whose efforts contributed to the restoration and sustenance of democratic rule in the country.

The lawmaker stressed the need for Nigerians to uphold the values of justice, freedom, inclusiveness and the rule of law, describing them as critical pillars for national growth and stability.

Abiru also urged citizens to support the Tinubu administration as it implements economic reforms and development initiatives aimed at repositioning the country.

“As our dear nation continues on the path of economic renewal and national transformation, I urge Nigerians to continue to support our courageous leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly as the nation grapples with security and other challenges,” he stated.

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The senator commended Nigerians for their resilience and patriotism despite prevailing economic and security challenges, expressing confidence that the country would overcome its difficulties through unity and collective effort.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pay special tribute to the resilience and unwavering patriotism of all Nigerians. Let us remain united, hopeful, and committed to the collective task of nation-building. Together, we can consolidate the gains of democracy, strengthen our institutions, and build the Nigeria of our dreams,” he added.