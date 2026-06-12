Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has said her portrayal of villainous characters in movies is a deliberate effort to expose social vices and spark conversations about issues many people prefer to ignore. Speaking during a recent interaction, the actress explained that her often-feared on-screen persona…...

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has said her portrayal of villainous characters in movies is a deliberate effort to expose social vices and spark conversations about issues many people prefer to ignore.

Speaking during a recent interaction, the actress explained that her often-feared on-screen persona is rooted in a desire to draw attention to the realities and moral challenges confronting society.

According to her, film remains a powerful tool for educating the public, and portraying wrongdoing on screen can help highlight behaviours that need to be addressed.

Ozokwor said she has never shied away from taking on controversial roles because they reflect situations that occur in everyday life.

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“I felt bold to expose the ills of society. These things happen and nobody wants to expose them, so I’m exposing them. So I’m extremely proud of myself and mama G lovers are proud of me,” she said.

The actress added that she takes pride in the impact of her work and remains grateful for the support she has received from fans over the years.

Widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most accomplished actresses, Ozokwor built her reputation through memorable performances as strict mothers, scheming relatives and other complex characters that became defining features of Nigerian cinema.

Her portrayal of such roles has earned her widespread recognition, with many movie lovers describing her performances as some of the most iconic villain characters in the history of Nollywood.