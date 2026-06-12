Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has said he did not receive any form of security vote during his tenure as governor, insisting that all government expenditures were fully captured within the approved state budget framework. Fashola made the clarification while speaking at ‘The Platform’ event held in Lagos, on…...

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has said he did not receive any form of security vote during his tenure as governor, insisting that all government expenditures were fully captured within the approved state budget framework.

Fashola made the clarification while speaking at ‘The Platform’ event held in Lagos, on Friday, June 12, 2026, where he addressed governance, accountability, and public finance practices in Nigeria.

He dismissed claims that governors routinely access unspecified security funds, stating that such arrangements did not exist under his administration in Lagos State.

“This security voting, whenever I hear some of my colleagues talk about it, I don’t know what it means because I never had it in Lagos. Well, I was the governor. I speak for what I know,” he said.

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Fashola maintained that during his time in office, all government procurements and financial commitments were processed through formal budgetary channels.

“I was the governor, there was no security vote. All our acquisitions were domiciled in the Ministry of Budget and Planning,” he stated.

He further questioned the basis for claims that governors receive security votes, adding that he was unaware of any such practice in Lagos during his administration.

“So you were saying governors received something as security vote. I don’t know if governor Saraki got that kind. I didn’t get it and I don’t know from where they were getting it,” he added.