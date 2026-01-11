Nigerian music star Asake has reportedly reconciled with his family, including his father, Fatai Odunsi, his daughter and his former partner, Adijat, following public criticism over alleged abandonment....

The reconciliation follows accusations by Adijat, who claimed the singer neglected her and their daughter despite her support during his early career struggles.

Asake’s father, a stroke survivor, also publicly accused the artiste in March 2025 of failing to provide care and support, triggering widespread backlash from fans and public figures.

Sources close to the family say the singer has since taken steps to mend strained relationships.

He is reported to have pledged to cover his father’s medical expenses and provide him with a new home.

A recent photograph circulating online showing Asake with his father has been interpreted by fans as confirmation of renewed family harmony.

The singer has also reportedly reunited with Adijat and their daughter.

Neither Asake nor his management team has issued an official statement, but the developments suggest efforts to restore peace within the family after months of public controversy.