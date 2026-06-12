Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has urged Nigerians to play active roles in addressing the country’s challenges, stressing that meaningful change can only occur when citizens are willing to take responsibility for nation-building. The minister spoke on Friday at The Platform, where he reflected on Nigeria’s security challenges and the…...

Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has urged Nigerians to play active roles in addressing the country’s challenges, stressing that meaningful change can only occur when citizens are willing to take responsibility for nation-building.

The minister spoke on Friday at The Platform, where he reflected on Nigeria’s security challenges and the collective efforts required to overcome them.

Acknowledging the difficulties confronting the country, Musa said Nigeria was currently passing through a challenging period, particularly in the area of security.

“Nigeria is going through a trying period, and I’m sure we’re all aware of that,” he said.

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The minister noted that while challenges are inevitable in every society, the critical issue is how citizens and leaders respond to them.

“As Nigerians, it’s important for us to understand that challenges will always come as long as you live. The important thing is, what do you do about those challenges?” he asked.

Musa said the contributions of other speakers at the event underscored the importance of citizens in driving national progress and resolving societal problems.

“One thing they have said that is striking is that everything revolves around the people,” he stated.

According to him, sustainable change and development depend largely on the willingness of citizens to embrace positive action and support efforts aimed at improving the country.

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“If the people are ready and willing to make changes, changes will occur. If the people are not willing, nothing will happen,” the minister said.

He stressed the need for greater public participation, patriotism, and collaboration in tackling security concerns and advancing national development.