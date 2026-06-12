National President of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has claimed that he and the Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, earlier offered activist Aisha Yesufu an opportunity to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives, but she declined. Dickson made the disclosure during a recent interview…...

National President of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has claimed that he and the Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, earlier offered activist Aisha Yesufu an opportunity to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives, but she declined.

Dickson made the disclosure during a recent interview whose clips went viral on Friday.

According to him, Yesufu turned down the offer despite the growing interest in elective offices among politicians.

“Do you know that Peter Obi and myself offered Aisha House of Reps? You, the public, you don’t know. And she turned it down,” Dickson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu Alleges Irregularities in NDC Senate Primaries

“House of Representatives that people are fighting for. But she’s too big,” he added.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that Aisha Yesufu, accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of undermining the process for selecting its candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate seat, claiming the exercise was manipulated to produce a predetermined outcome.

Yesufu, who recently joined the NDC from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and declared her intention to contest the FCT senatorial seat, said she entered the race with the expectation of a transparent contest but was disappointed by how events unfolded.

Her reaction followed reports that the party had opted not to conduct a primary election for the seat, effectively ending her bid and paving the way for another aspirant, Amanda Pam.

In a statement released on Friday, the activist urged her supporters to remain focused on the larger political objective ahead of the 2027 general election despite the setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

She maintained that she was unwilling to sacrifice her principles for political gain.

“I understood what I was getting into. I knew that the quality of our politics has not yet risen to the occasion, that values-based candidates do not easily emerge by merit in a system built to resist them,” she said.

“But I made a decision going in: I would not compromise my values. I would stand for what is right. I did not leave advocacy to go into politics. I took advocacy into politics.”