The Oyo State Police Command has recovered a hijacked DAF tanker truck abandoned by suspected criminals in the Ile-Igbon area of the state. The Command said the recovery was made following credible intelligence and sustained surveillance operations as part of its ongoing crackdown on violent crime and vehicle theft across…...

The Oyo State Police Command has recovered a hijacked DAF tanker truck abandoned by suspected criminals in the Ile-Igbon area of the state.

The Command said the recovery was made following credible intelligence and sustained surveillance operations as part of its ongoing crackdown on violent crime and vehicle theft across Oyo State.

According to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ayanlade Olayinka, on Friday, June 12, the vehicle had been left unattended for several days after the suspects allegedly fled upon noticing intensified police tracking and intelligence-led operations in the area.

Preliminary findings showed that the tanker was initially hijacked along the Ijebu-Ode axis in neighbouring Ogun State.

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“The criminal elements who had unlawfully taken possession of the truck abandoned it upon realizing that security operatives were actively tracking their movement,” the police said.

The driver later identified the recovered vehicle, confirming it was forcefully taken during the incident, while the owner also corroborated the report, noting that the case had earlier been reported to police authorities in Ogun State.

The Command added that the tanker has been secured and taken into custody pending the completion of investigative procedures and inter-state administrative processes.

The Oyo State Police Command said it is working closely with its Ogun State counterpart to ensure the vehicle is returned to its rightful owner, while efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbemiga, said the Command remains committed to intelligence-driven policing and sustained operations against criminal networks in the state.

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He urged residents to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information to aid crime prevention and response.