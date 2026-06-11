The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly possessing 250 live cartridges as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of illegal arms and ammunition across the state. The suspects, identified as Ganiyu Sodiq, 35, and Salaudeen Sheriff, 23, both residents of Komu, were apprehended on…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly possessing 250 live cartridges as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of illegal arms and ammunition across the state.

The suspects, identified as Ganiyu Sodiq, 35, and Salaudeen Sheriff, 23, both residents of Komu, were apprehended on June 10, 2026, at Budo Pako in the Oke-Oyan area following intelligence-led operations by police operatives.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the arrests were made after credible intelligence and sustained surveillance activities by officers.

The police said a total of 250 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo could not provide a lawful explanation for their possession of the ammunition.

The command further disclosed that initial findings suggest the suspects may be involved in the illegal trafficking and supply of ammunition to criminal elements operating within and outside Oyo State.

It added that investigators are currently pursuing intelligence-driven leads aimed at dismantling the broader network behind the illicit trade, identifying possible accomplices, and tracing both the source and intended destination of the recovered cartridges.

The suspects remain in police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbemiga, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition, describing them as major drivers of violent crimes.

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He assured residents that the police would continue to deploy all lawful measures to ensure that individuals involved in criminal activities are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

The commissioner also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and actionable information, stressing that community collaboration remains crucial in the fight against crime.