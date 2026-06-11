The Ogun State Police Command has foiled a planned kidnapping of a Chinese national and arrested two suspected members of a criminal syndicate allegedly plotting to demand a N50 million ransom. The suspects, identified as Chinedu Onwuemena, 41, and Jimoh Ojo, 37, were apprehended by operatives of the Obalende Division…...

The Ogun State Police Command has foiled a planned kidnapping of a Chinese national and arrested two suspected members of a criminal syndicate allegedly plotting to demand a N50 million ransom.

The suspects, identified as Chinedu Onwuemena, 41, and Jimoh Ojo, 37, were apprehended by operatives of the Obalende Division following intelligence reports of an imminent abduction along the Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu Expressway corridor.

According to a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the suspects were arrested on June 9, 2026, at about 5:30 p.m. after the Divisional Police Officer received credible information about the planned operation.

The statement said the DPO immediately deployed surveillance and tactical teams to the identified location, leading to the interception and arrest of the suspects before the alleged plot could be executed.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had allegedly conspired to abduct a Chinese expatriate and demand a ransom of N50 million for the victim’s release.

Police investigations further indicated that Onwuemena, who reportedly worked within the company environment as an interpreter and driver, allegedly used his position and access to facilitate the planned kidnapping.

The command also disclosed that the arrested suspects were working with another accomplice who remains at large.

It also added that efforts are underway to track down and arrest the fleeing suspect, while investigators continue to unravel the full extent of the criminal network behind the conspiracy.

The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

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Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended officers of the Obalende Division for their swift response and professionalism, noting that their actions prevented what could have become a major kidnapping incident.

He also highlighted the role of timely intelligence in the operation, describing it as further evidence of the importance of cooperation between security agencies and members of the public in combating crime.

Ojajuni reassured residents and the business community of the command’s commitment to intelligence-driven policing, proactive crime prevention and the pursuit of criminal elements threatening public safety.