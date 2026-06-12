Rights activist, journalist, and writer Adewale Adeoye has called for a national conversation on Nigeria’s constitutional future, arguing that the country must address fundamental questions about its structure and identity to achieve lasting stability and development. Adeoye made the call during the June 12 Democracy Day edition of Journalists’ Hangout…...

Rights activist, journalist, and writer Adewale Adeoye has called for a national conversation on Nigeria’s constitutional future, arguing that the country must address fundamental questions about its structure and identity to achieve lasting stability and development.

Adeoye made the call during the June 12 Democracy Day edition of Journalists’ Hangout on TVC News, where he reflected on Nigeria’s democratic journey and the challenges confronting the nation.

According to him, one of Nigeria’s major problems is the failure to reach a consensus on the kind of country its citizens want to build.

“We have fundamental issues we have refused to address, and that is the kind of country we want to be, having a national consensus on certain fundamental issues,” he said.

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The activist traced the roots of the debate to the period preceding Nigeria’s independence, noting that the British colonial authorities had acknowledged the country’s ethnic diversity and recommended a federal arrangement.

“Because when the British merged us together in 1914, and they were leaving, they set up a commission of inquiry in 1959 because they realised we are a very complex mix of different ethnic groups. They said, ‘Okay, we think federalism is the best option for you,’” he stated.

Adeoye argued that subsequent political developments, particularly military intervention in governance, altered the federal structure and contributed to persistent tensions within the country.

“But the military came in 1966 and merged everybody together. I think that has turned Nigeria into an atomic society in perpetual conflict with itself,” he said.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to collectively determine the constitutional framework that best reflects their aspirations and addresses contemporary realities.

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“We need to agree on what kind of constitution we want to adopt. You don’t need a bogus constitution to address the issues the people really want addressed,” Adeoye said.

The rights advocate maintained that any constitutional reform process must be driven by the people and not imposed from above.

“The most important thing is for people to have input. We need a people’s constitution. How do you want to live? What are our aspirations? What are our fears?” he asked.

Adeoye said resolving such foundational issues would help strengthen national cohesion and provide a clearer direction for Nigeria’s democratic and political development.