Veteran investigative journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity, saying the government must do more to curb kidnappings and address the root causes of terrorism across the country. Kolade-Otitoju made the call during an interview on the June 12 Democracy Day Town…...

Veteran investigative journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity, saying the government must do more to curb kidnappings and address the root causes of terrorism across the country.

Kolade-Otitoju made the call during an interview on the June 12 Democracy Day Town Hall edition of Journalists’ Hangout on TVC News.

The journalist acknowledged ongoing military operations against bandits and terrorists but argued that insecurity remains a major challenge as long as schoolchildren continue to be abducted by criminal groups.

According to him, many Nigerians are unlikely to appreciate government efforts in the security sector if incidents of mass abductions persist.

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“On the issue of security, the president needs to do a lot more. We’re not doing well in that area at all,” he said.

He noted that while security forces have recorded successes in neutralising bandits, the influx of criminal elements from neighbouring countries continues to undermine progress.

“People say a lot of bandits are being killed. Yes, they are being killed, but we have to realise that a lot of bandits from neighbouring countries are streaming into our country. So, as you’re killing them, the recruitment source is there, so they’re coming in,” he stated.

Kolade-Otitoju stressed that ending the abduction of schoolchildren should be a top priority for the government, describing it as a key measure by which citizens assess security performance.

“As long as we keep witnessing the kidnapping of our schoolchildren, there’s nothing that you do; people won’t recognise that you’re making efforts. We must find a way to stop the kidnapping of these kids,” he said.

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The veteran journalist also advised the government to focus on disrupting recruitment channels used by terrorist and criminal groups, warning that military victories alone would not end insecurity if new fighters continue to emerge.

He explained that addressing the sources of terrorist recruitment and strengthening border and forest security would be critical to achieving lasting peace.

Despite his concerns, Kolade-Otitoju expressed optimism that the country’s security situation would improve, citing growing cooperation between Nigeria and international partners.

“We’re doing badly, but I’m confident that things will get better because of our partnership with the French government, America, and, more recently, Turkey,” he said.

“A lot of the things being done, people don’t know. But with time, we’ll begin to see the efforts. But we must police our forests,” he added.

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He maintained that a combination of stronger intelligence gathering, improved border surveillance, international collaboration, and efforts to cut off terrorist recruitment networks would help Nigeria overcome its current security challenges.