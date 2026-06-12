Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated some of Nigeria’s veteran media practitioners conferred with national honours by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The honourees include Oladele Alake, former editor of the defunct National Concord and current Minister of Solid Minerals; Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, anchor of the…...

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated some of Nigeria’s veteran media practitioners conferred with national honours by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The honourees include Oladele Alake, former editor of the defunct National Concord and current Minister of Solid Minerals; Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, anchor of the no-holds-barred talkshow, Journalists’ Hangout on TVC; Sam Omatseye, intrepid columnist and chairman of the editorial board of The Nation Newspapers; Sir Ademola Osinubi, former managing director of The Punch; and Richard Akinnola, lawyer and public affairs analyst.

Others recognised in President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast are Dr Tunji Bello, also a former editor of the Weekend and National Concord and current Executive Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); and Louis Odion, popular columnist and current Executive Commissioner (Operations), FCCPC.

According to the Presidency, the awardees endured persecution, detention, exile, and various forms of repression during the struggle for democratic governance in Nigeria, with their contributions described as “instrumental to the democracy enjoyed today.”

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In a statement signed by Adeshina Oyetayo, his Special Adviser on Research, Media, and Documentation, Speaker Obasa applauded the President for acknowledging the roles of these journalists in sustaining democratic values, often at great personal cost during critical periods in the nation’s history.

“This is a fitting recognition of the roles these renowned journalists played in the June 12 pro-democracy struggle and the fight against military rule. They were the voices of courage and conscience. Their pens and platforms helped shape public discourse and defend the will of the people during the June 12 struggle and beyond.

“The democracy we enjoy today would not have materialised without the sweat, blood, and in the worst circumstances, the lives of our media people. We cannot thank them enough for their sacrifices.”

Speaker Obasa praised the media’s vital role in nation-building, noting that the honourees exemplify professionalism, integrity, and patriotism. He described the national honours as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to recognising those who contributed to the restoration and consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaker Obasa urged the awardees and new generation media practitioners to uphold the highest ethical standards while supporting good governance and national development.

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“As we celebrate these icons, let us rededicate ourselves to building a stronger, more united Nigeria where press freedom and responsibility go hand in hand.”