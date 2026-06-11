Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strengthening the creative sector following a meeting with Nigerian-British actor and filmmaker, David Oyelowo, at Lagos House, Marina. The governor disclosed details of the visit in a post via his X handle on Thursday, June 11, describing the engagement…...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strengthening the creative sector following a meeting with Nigerian-British actor and filmmaker, David Oyelowo, at Lagos House, Marina.

The governor disclosed details of the visit in a post via his X handle on Thursday, June 11, describing the engagement as an opportunity to discuss the future of storytelling, talent development and innovation within the creative ecosystem.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the conversation focused on the growing opportunities that continue to position Lagos as a major destination for creative talents and investments.

“I received Nigerian-British actor, director and producer David Oyelowo on a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina,” the governor wrote.

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“We had a warm conversation about the creative industry, storytelling and the opportunities that continue to position Lagos as a leading hub for talent and innovation.”

Oyelowo, whose acting credits include Selma, Queen of Katwe and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, has long advocated greater global visibility for African stories and stronger international collaboration in film production.

The meeting comes as the Lagos State Government continues to implement policies and programmes aimed at expanding the creative economy through investments in infrastructure, funding opportunities and strategic partnerships for filmmakers, musicians and digital content creators.

Officials believe the sector remains a key driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural influence, with Lagos increasingly emerging as a leading creative and entertainment hub on the African continent