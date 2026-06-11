Family members, friends, Nollywood stars, gospel ministers and prominent Nigerians on Wednesday night gathered in Lagos to honour late actor Alexx Ekubo at a service of songs marking the commencement of his burial rites. The event, held at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, drew a large crowd of mourners…...

Family members, friends, Nollywood stars, gospel ministers and prominent Nigerians on Wednesday night gathered in Lagos to honour late actor Alexx Ekubo at a service of songs marking the commencement of his burial rites.

The event, held at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, drew a large crowd of mourners who paid tribute to the actor, who died on May 11, 2026, following a prolonged battle with kidney cancer.

Pastors Ituah Ighodalo and Jerry Eze led prayers and exhortations, while gospel musicians including Peterson Okopi, Ebuka Songs, Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo and Kaestrings performed in honour of the late actor.

The gathering also witnessed the attendance of several Nollywood figures and entertainers, including Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Ruth Kadiri, IK Ogbonna, Stan Nze, Kunle Remi and Mike Godson.

Others spotted at the event included comedian AY Makun, media personality Frank Edoho, nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, as well as music stars Kcee and Chike.

The service of songs officially opened a series of funeral activities planned for the late actor.

Prior to the event, the Ekubo family had announced funeral arrangements through the actor’s official Instagram page, urging fans and well-wishers to remember the family in their prayers during the period of mourning.

Following the Lagos ceremony, the funeral activities will move to Abia State, where a wake is scheduled for June 17.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that Ekubo will be buried on June 18 in his hometown of Ujari Village, Abia state.