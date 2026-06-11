Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Joanna, has refuted claims by her colleague, Jason Jae, that they had a “one-night stand” during their stay in Biggie’s house. The controversy stemmed from an intimate moment between the two housemates the night before Joanna’s eviction, an incident that was not fully…...

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Joanna, has refuted claims by her colleague, Jason Jae, that they had a “one-night stand” during their stay in Biggie’s house.

The controversy stemmed from an intimate moment between the two housemates the night before Joanna’s eviction, an incident that was not fully captured on camera after the show’s production cut away from the scene.

Jason Jae later referenced the encounter in a post-show interview, describing it as a “one-night stand.”

However, during the second episode of the BBNaija reunion aired on Tuesday night, Joanna dismissed his account, insisting that no sexual activity took place between them.

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She said she was surprised by Jason’s public statement, noting that what happened did not amount to what he later claimed.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Season 10 Reunion to Premiere June 8

“The very first interview Jason Jae had, he claimed that the incident was a ‘one-night thing’. I was shocked like, ‘Are you a baby?’” she said.

Joanna explained that the moment occurred on a night when emotions were already high following Thelma’s eviction, adding that she was asleep when Jason came to her bed.

“I was sleeping when he came to my bed. I was very emotional because it was the night Thelma got evicted. I woke up to see him in my bed. He was hard as rock. I noticed it, and I tried to cover him up. Only for him to go out and say we had a one-night stand,” she said.

She maintained that Jason’s narrative was inaccurate and misleading, stressing that nothing intimate happened between them.

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Jason Jae, however, later apologised to Joanna for describing the incident as a “one-night stand,” while maintaining that he was never romantically interested in her.