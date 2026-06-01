Multichoice Nigeria has announced that the reunion show for Season 10 of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on June 8, bringing former housemates back together for fresh confrontations, unresolved disputes and new revelations. The organisers disclosed that the reunion will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who returns to moderate…...

Multichoice Nigeria has announced that the reunion show for Season 10 of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on June 8, bringing former housemates back together for fresh confrontations, unresolved disputes and new revelations.

The organisers disclosed that the reunion will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who returns to moderate discussions among the ex-housemates.

In a post shared on its Instagram page, Multichoice said the programme will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase and 10:30 p.m. on Africa Magic Family.

The announcement, accompanied by promotional images of the former contestants and the host, hinted at dramatic exchanges and lingering tensions among participants.

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“Some receipts were never meant to stay in the drafts,” the organisers wrote, suggesting that viewers should expect emotional moments and shocking disclosures during the reunion.

The development comes as preparations continue for the next edition of the reality television show.

Recently, Multichoice warned prospective contestants and the public against fraudsters demanding payment for BBNaija 2026 auditions, stressing that the application process remains free and transparent.

The company also conducted physical auditions for Season 11 in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu between May 22 and 24 as part of the selection process for the upcoming edition of the show.