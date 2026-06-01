The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two individuals over the circulation of false information alleging that bandits invaded Lamini Community in Ido Local Government Area and killed six residents. The Command said the arrests followed investigations into a voice note that went viral on WhatsApp and other social media…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two individuals over the circulation of false information alleging that bandits invaded Lamini Community in Ido Local Government Area and killed six residents.

The Command said the arrests followed investigations into a voice note that went viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, claiming that armed bandits had attacked the community and carried out multiple killings.

According to the police, the report sparked fear and anxiety among residents while creating tension within Lamini and neighbouring communities.

Following the circulation of the message, the Command deployed patrol and tactical teams to the area to verify the claim and reassure residents.

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However, after conducting on-the-ground assessments and investigations, police authorities established that no bandit attack occurred and that the alleged killing of six persons was entirely false.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, subsequently directed the State Intelligence Department to investigate the origin of the report.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on Monday, June 1.

The Command said intelligence-led investigations and forensic analysis traced the voice note to one Pastor Amos Joel Muyiwa, who was later arrested.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to recording and sharing the message without confirming the authenticity of the information.

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Further investigations revealed that the false claim originated from one Mulikat Bashiru, who allegedly raised the alarm within the community. She was subsequently identified, tracked and arrested by the police.

According to the Command, both suspects are cooperating with investigators as efforts continue to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any other persons involved in creating or spreading the false report.

The police described the deliberate spread of misinformation, disinformation and fake news as a serious threat to public order, security and peaceful coexistence.

The Command warned that false reports have the potential to trigger panic, disrupt economic activities, undermine public confidence and divert security resources from genuine emergencies.

“Misinformation and disinformation do not merely mislead the public; they constitute a direct attack on our collective resolve to build a secure and peaceful society,” the police said.

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The Command added that at a time when security agencies, community leaders and residents are working together to sustain security gains across the state, the circulation of false narratives only creates unnecessary fear and opportunities for criminal elements to exploit public anxiety.

It therefore urged residents to exercise caution and responsibility when using social media and other communication platforms, advising members of the public to verify information through credible and official sources before sharing it.

The police also warned that anyone found deliberately originating or spreading false information capable of causing public disorder would be investigated and prosecuted in line with existing laws.