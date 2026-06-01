The Federal Government has launched the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF) and awarded grants of N1 million each to 10 young farmers as part of efforts to boost youth participation in agriculture and expand access to agribusiness opportunities across the country. The programme was unveiled in Abuja by…...

The Federal Government has launched the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF) and awarded grants of N1 million each to 10 young farmers as part of efforts to boost youth participation in agriculture and expand access to agribusiness opportunities across the country.

The programme was unveiled in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture as part of efforts to address barriers limiting young people’s involvement in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the initiative as a major step towards empowering young Nigerians and transforming agriculture into a more attractive and profitable venture.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday, June 1, by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, the scheme will provide an integrated support framework that includes access to land, capacity building, finance, mechanisation services, modern technology, mentorship, business incubation and market opportunities.

“The YiALTF is not just a programme; it is a national platform for youth empowerment and economic transformation. We are creating pathways for young Nigerians to become active players and leaders in the agribusiness ecosystem,” Olawande said.

He disclosed that the government plans to convert the ministry’s 42 Youth Development Centres into agribusiness hubs across the country, train six million young Nigerians within the next three years and support the creation of at least 500,000 youth-led agribusiness enterprises nationwide.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said efficient land use and youth-driven innovation are essential to achieving food security, economic diversification and sustainable national development.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Development, Maryam Keshinro, described the initiative as a landmark intervention that would transform underutilised public assets into productive agribusiness platforms. She urged continued collaboration among government institutions, development partners and private sector stakeholders to ensure the programme’s long-term success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, Barrister Gloria Ibrahim commended the initiative, describing it as a practical response to challenges facing young agripreneurs, particularly in accessing land and developing sustainable enterprises.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, pledged the scheme’s support for the implementation of the programme, while the Director-General of IITA, Simeon Ehui, said the success of the initiative would be measured by the number of youths empowered and agribusinesses established.

One of the grant beneficiaries, Orji Chiamaka Precious, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and its partners, saying the support would significantly boost her beekeeping business.

The initiative is expected to form a key part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to strengthen food production, create jobs and position agriculture as a major driver of inclusive economic growth.