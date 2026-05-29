Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has called for urgent national dialogue on Nigeria’s future, warning that rising insecurity, youth unemployment and systemic inequality are deepening the country’s crisis. Adeyemi, in a statement via his X handle, on Friday, said the trauma Nigerians are currently experiencing is “profound,”…...

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has called for urgent national dialogue on Nigeria’s future, warning that rising insecurity, youth unemployment and systemic inequality are deepening the country’s crisis.

Adeyemi, in a statement via his X handle, on Friday, said the trauma Nigerians are currently experiencing is “profound,” citing the ongoing abduction of children and teachers as well as widespread violence across different parts of the country.

“The trauma that Nigerians continue to endure is profound. Currently, 46 children and their teachers remain in the hands of their kidnappers, with one teacher already dead,” he said.

He described the situation as deeply distressing for affected families, adding that insecurity had become a recurring tragedy across multiple regions.

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“The unimaginable plight of these individuals is a source of extreme distress for their families,” he added.

Adeyemi called on security agencies to act swiftly to secure the release of victims, including a two-year-old child among those reportedly abducted.

He noted that the crisis was not isolated, stressing that many other victims across the country remain unheard and neglected amid rising insecurity.

“However, these 46 are not alone; many more victims across Nigeria endure similar fates, their stories often going unheard,” he said.

The cleric also expressed concern over escalating violence in the South-West, noting that fear was spreading across regions that had previously been relatively stable.

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“The people in South West Nigeria live in fear due to escalating violence in their region. This violence has been happening in other regions for years,” he said.

Adeyemi further linked Nigeria’s insecurity challenges to structural economic and social inequalities, arguing that limited opportunities were pushing many young people into crime.

“Nigeria’s current structure, with limited social mobility, leaves millions of young people uneducated and without skills or jobs. This situation breeds bandits, kidnappers, corrupt officials, and digital thieves, ultimately stifling human potential for all but the elite class,” he stated.

He warned against delaying national conversations on restructuring and development, saying Nigeria must not wait until conditions worsen before taking action.

“We must not wait for unbearable circumstances to force a discussion about Nigeria’s future. Instead, we should engage in this dialogue intentionally and now,” he said.

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Adeyemi also urged citizens to demand meaningful engagement on the country’s future, rather than relying on political elites or “a savior” to drive change.

“The need for a national conversation about our country’s future is urgent,” he said.

He concluded by calling on Nigerians to see current challenges as an opportunity to rebuild the nation into one that works for all citizens, irrespective of background.

“Continuing on our current path is not an option. We must view our challenges as unprecedented opportunities to build a new nation that works for everyone. Together, we can achieve this, God helping us,” he added.

TVC News had earlier reported that a group of teachers staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, calling on the government to expedite action towards securing the release of students, primary school pupils, and teachers abducted in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

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The protesters commenced their march from Iwo Road and headed towards the Oyo State Secretariat, where they presented their demands and grievances to the state government.