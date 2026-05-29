The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring faster access to lifesaving medical services across Nigeria. This followed the virtual Presidential Launch of Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare projects, as seen on the official X handle of the ministry on Friday. At the…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring faster access to lifesaving medical services across Nigeria.

This followed the virtual Presidential Launch of Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare projects, as seen on the official X handle of the ministry on Friday.

At the event, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen emergency medical response systems and expand access to quality healthcare under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“No Nigerian should lose their life because structured medical help could not reach them in time,” he said.

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The initiative unveiled a range of investments aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure, diagnostics, mental health services, specialised care, and primary healthcare delivery nationwide.

According to the ministry, the projects include emergency ambulances and dispatch systems, trauma centres, laboratories, vaccine infrastructure, and specialised healthcare facilities designed to improve response time and patient outcomes.

The statement noted that the interventions are intended to enhance emergency preparedness, strengthen healthcare delivery systems, and bring medical services closer to Nigerians across all regions of the country.

It added that the reforms are focused on “saving lives, reducing both financial and physical pain, and producing health for all Nigerians.”

The Federal Government said the initiatives form part of broader efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda to modernise the health sector and improve equitable access to care nationwide.