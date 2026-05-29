The Delta State Police Command says it has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a pump-action gun, a live cartridge, and other incriminating exhibits during a stop-and-search operation at the Second Niger Bridge. The Command disclosed this in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe,…...

The Delta State Police Command says it has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a pump-action gun, a live cartridge, and other incriminating exhibits during a stop-and-search operation at the Second Niger Bridge.



The Command disclosed this in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Friday, May 29.

According to the statement, operatives of the Department of Operations (DOPS) Buffalo Team, while conducting a targeted stop-and-search operation on May 27, 2026, intercepted an unregistered blue Hijet Cargo minibus travelling from Anambra State into Delta State.

READ ALSO: Police Dismiss Viral Video of Abused Children Linked to Oyo School Abduction as False

The police said the occupants of the vehicle allegedly attempted to obstruct the search and threatened to record officers while discouraging them from carrying out their duties.

However, the operatives proceeded with a thorough search of the vehicle, which led to the recovery of one pump-action gun loaded with a live cartridge and two daggers.

“The search led to the recovery of one pump-action gun loaded with one live cartridge and two daggers,” the statement said.

The suspects, identified as 25-year-old Ugo Chukwu Kendirim and 27-year-old Odo Jude, were immediately arrested and taken into custody.

The Command said preliminary investigations had commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the possession of the recovered weapons and to establish possible links to criminal activities.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism during the operation.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention, and efforts to deny criminal elements any operational space within the state.