Capital market executive, Farooq Oreagba, has again emerged as one of the major attractions at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival after making a dramatic entrance on horseback at the cultural celebration in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Friday. Oreagba arrived at the festival venue dressed in richly styled traditional attire complemented…...

Capital market executive, Farooq Oreagba, has again emerged as one of the major attractions at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival after making a dramatic entrance on horseback at the cultural celebration in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Friday.

Oreagba arrived at the festival venue dressed in richly styled traditional attire complemented with matching accessories, drawing excitement and admiration from spectators.

His confident appearance and stylish display immediately captured attention at the event, with cheers erupting from the crowd as he rode into the arena.

Videos and photos of the moment quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users described his outing as regal, classy and one of the standout moments of the festival.

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The flamboyant entrance reflected the glamour, prestige and cultural pride often associated with Ojude Oba, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural festivals.

Reacting to Oreagba’s grand entrance at the Ojude-Oba Festival on social media, an X user, #EmekaEzeanya, wrote, “Farooq Oreagba rode back into Ojude Oba like a Yoruba god! 🐎Same horse, upgraded steeze, baba no dey age, he dey upgrade! 2026 edition don already bow, the king of drip has entered the chat and shut it down”

#Pdwildtruth also playfully wrote: ” Ojude Oba don officially start now that Farooq has arrived”.

Another user, #JustAmof, on his part wrote: “Farooq Oreagba don turn Ojude Oba to annual ‘Steeze Olympics’ at this point.

“Person wey survived cancer still dey ride in with confidence, full agbada, dark shades and premium composure… meanwhile one spectator dey shout “kick well with the horse!” like say na rented keke.”

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Hailing Oreagba’s ability to promote the Yoruba culture, an X user, #ViktorClipz, wrote, “Well displayed, he’s doing a massive job preserving the culture of his forefathers.”

While #Ox_Trump also wrote: “Steeze no get retirement plan; Mr Farooq just dey remind us every year say elegance is a lifestyle.”

Held annually on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, Ojude Oba remains one of Nigeria’s most prominent cultural festivals, drawing thousands of participants and spectators from within and outside the country.

The festival traditionally attracts top politicians, celebrities, business leaders and members of the Ijebu diaspora, all converging in Ijebu-Ode to honour the Awujale and celebrate Ijebu heritage, unity and identity.

This year’s festival is being held without a substantive Awujale on the traditional stool.