The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned owners of hotels, event centres and other public facilities in Abuja against allowing their premises to be used by illegal organisations or groups capable of threatening public peace. The administration said property owners found violating the directive risk losing their land titles,…...

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned owners of hotels, event centres and other public facilities in Abuja against allowing their premises to be used by illegal organisations or groups capable of threatening public peace.

The administration said property owners found violating the directive risk losing their land titles, stressing that lands allocated within the FCT are meant strictly for lawful activities.

The warning was contained in a statement on Friday, May 29, by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka.

READ ALSO: PDP Faction to Ratify Goodluck Jonathan as 2027 Presidential Candidate

According to the statement, the decision forms part of efforts to strengthen security across the nation’s capital and support ongoing operations by security agencies.

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“In view of the need to further ensure the security of lives and properties in the FCT and sustain the efforts of security agencies in this regard, usage of Event Centres, Hotels and other public buildings will now be closely monitored,” the statement read.

The FCTA said the monitoring exercise is aimed at preventing such facilities from being used by “illegal organizations for gatherings capable of disrupting the peace of the nation’s capital.”

It therefore advised owners and managers of public facilities to verify the legality of groups seeking to use their premises before approving bookings.

The administration particularly cautioned operators in the hospitality and event sector to be vigilant during the current political season, urging them to transact only with leaderships of political parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“For instance, in this political season, owners of Event Centres and Hotels in particular must ensure that they only deal with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised leadership of political parties in respect of the use of their facilities, and proper records of transactions must be kept,” the statement added.

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The FCTA warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract sanctions, including revocation of title documents covering affected properties.

TVC News had earlier reported that a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold a Special National Convention on Saturday in Abuja to formally ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The convention will take place at the ‘A’ Class Event Centre, Kassim Ibrahim Way, Wuse 2, Abuja, beginning at 10am.

In an invitation signed by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, and National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Dakas Shan, and made available on Friday, the event was described as a decisive step in the party’s internal nomination process.