A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold a Special National Convention on Saturday in Abuja to formally ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. The convention will take place at the ‘A’ Class Event Centre, Kassim Ibrahim Way,…...

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold a Special National Convention on Saturday in Abuja to formally ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The convention will take place at the ‘A’ Class Event Centre, Kassim Ibrahim Way, Wuse 2, Abuja, beginning at 10am.

In an invitation signed by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, and National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Dakas Shan, and made available on Friday, the event was described as a decisive step in the party’s internal nomination process.

The document read: “Special National Convention for the Ratification of the Nomination of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR as the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

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The planned ratification follows a series of political and procedural moves by the Kabiru Turaki-led faction to position Jonathan as its preferred flag bearer for the 2027 presidential race.

On May 19, the faction’s screening committee granted Jonathan a waiver and cleared him as the sole aspirant for its presidential ticket. Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, who chaired the committee, said the decision was based on Jonathan’s political experience as deputy governor, governor, vice president and president.

The faction subsequently held its presidential primary on Wednesday, May 28, ahead of the scheduled ratification exercise.

The development also comes on the back of a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja which declared Jonathan eligible to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Peter Lifu held that the plaintiff seeking to bar Jonathan from contesting lacked legal standing, noting that he had not suffered any personal loss arising from the former president’s alleged political ambition.

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The court further observed that earlier decisions of both the Federal High Court in Yenagoa and the Court of Appeal had already affirmed Jonathan’s eligibility, describing the fresh suit as an abuse of court process.

Jonathan had earlier told supporters urging him to join the race that he was still consulting widely on the matter.

“Presidential race is not a computer game. But I’ve heard you and I’ll consult widely,” he said.

He reiterated his position at another meeting, stressing that he could not make a unilateral decision on a presidential bid.

“I will consult. I cannot just wake up and say I want to be the president of Nigeria again. But I am telling you that I will consult. If there is a need to, I will wait,” he stated.