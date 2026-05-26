The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirming the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election. In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party’s Interim National Working Committee, Ini Ememobong, on Tuesday, May…...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirming the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party’s Interim National Working Committee, Ini Ememobong, on Tuesday, May 26, the PDP described the ruling as a victory for constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

The party said the court’s decision aligned with both legal principles and common sense, insisting that laws could not be applied retroactively.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, which held that President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest for the Presidency, despite having previously sworn to the oath of office of the President twice,” the statement read.

The PDP also criticised the suit challenging Jonathan’s eligibility, describing it as unnecessary and politically motivated.

According to the party, the case amounted to “a gross abuse of court processes” and should never have been filed.

The opposition party further applauded the court for awarding punitive costs against the plaintiff, saying the decision would discourage individuals seeking to distract the democratic process through frivolous litigation.

“The punitive cost against the plaintiff is also very much welcomed, to serve as a deterrent to intending busybodies and irritants, who make themselves available for use by those seeking to derail democracy,” the party stated.

The PDP added that the judgment, alongside the screening waiver earlier granted to Jonathan by the party, had now cleared the way for what it described as his “presidential rescue mission” ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for May 28, 2026.