Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have foiled an attempted abduction of a businessman in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, killing four suspected kidnappers during a gun battle...

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have foiled an attempted abduction of a businessman in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, killing four suspected kidnappers during a gun battle.

The incident which occurred on Sunday night at Jakande Estate Gate, Ejigbo, follows intelligence gathered by the Command’s Special Squad.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh Tijani, said operatives acted on credible intelligence indicating that a notorious kidnapping syndicate had concluded plans to target a prominent businessman in the area.

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According to him, the gang, known for targeting high-net-worth individuals, had reportedly travelled into Lagos specifically to carry out the operation.

Tijani disclosed that the suspected gang leader, identified as Ifeanyi, also known as “Ifeko”, was linked to previous kidnapping operations in the state and was believed to coordinate criminal activities from abroad before returning to Nigeria.

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Acting swiftly on the intelligence, police operatives intercepted the suspects before the planned attack could be executed.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire,” the police commissioner said.

He added that the police team responded with superior firepower, neutralising four members of the gang, while another suspect escaped with gunshot injuries.

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Items recovered from the scene include an AK-47 rifle, another firearm, live ammunition, and vehicles suspected to have been used by the gang.

The police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and dismantle any remaining members of the criminal network.

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The Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring the safety of residents across Lagos State.