The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMT), has approved a 50% fare discount on all train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as part of measures to ease transportation costs for Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration....

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMT), has approved a 50% fare discount on all train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as part of measures to ease transportation costs for Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The discount takes effect from Tuesday, May 26, 2026 and will run through Monday, June 1, 2026.

This disclosure was made today, 26th May, 2026 by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funsho Adebiyi.

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According to him, ticket fares on all NRC passenger train services across the country have been reduced by 50% of the existing approved rates within the stated period.

Passengers who had earlier purchased tickets at the full fare before the announcement will be entitled to a 50% rebate, reusable for train rides on or before Monday, June 1, 2026.

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Train schedules and timetables remain as previously advertised.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation appreciates the continued support of Nigerians and wishes all passengers and the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration.