The Nigerian Navy has raised concern over what it described as false and misleading claims circulating about the death of a female rating, allegedly linked to the actions of a female lieutenant commander....

The Nigerian Navy has raised concern over what it described as false and misleading claims circulating about the death of a female rating, allegedly linked to the actions of a female lieutenant commander.

In a statement, the Navy extended its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased, acknowledging the public interest generated by the incident.

It, however, reassured that it remains committed to its core values of integrity, professionalism and respect for human dignity.

The Navy said the established facts surrounding the incident, including the underlying cause of death, would be communicated directly to the family, while maintaining sensitivity to the confidential nature of medical information.

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It also urged members of the public to refrain from speculation and the spread of unverified information, calling for respect for the privacy of the bereaved family as they mourn their loss.