The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Friday, May 15, 2026 has arraigned one Igoin Tokoni Peter, a fake presidential adviser before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja for 25m fraud....

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Friday, May 15, 2026 has arraigned one Igoin Tokoni Peter, a fake presidential adviser before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja for 25m fraud.

Peter who paraded himself as a Special Adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on ICT Development and Digital Innovation was arraigned on a four- count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining under false pretence to the tune of N25 million Naira.

https://x.com/officialEFCC/status/2059311514956226882?s=20

Count one of the charges read; “That you, Igoin Tokoni Peter, sometime between 30th August, 2024 and 30th October, 2025 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court with the intent to defraud, obtained the aggregate sum of N25,941,787.00 (Twenty Five Million, Nine Hundred and Forty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty Seven Naira) through Smartz Skyward Energy Limited account No 1312736201 domiciled with Zenith Bank from Dontown Assets Limited under the false pretense that you are the Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on ICT Development and Digital Innovations and that the said sum will be used to secure cryptocurrency exchange operational license which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”

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Count 2, “That you, Igoin Tokoni Peter, sometime between 5th September 2024 and 10 October 2025 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, with the intent to defraud, obtained the aggregate sum of N19,806,500.00 (Nineteen Million, Eight Hundred and Six Thousand, Five Hundred Naira ) through Smartz Skyward Energy Limited`s account No. 1312736201 domiciled with Zenith Bank from Jeriod Limited, under the false pretense that you are the Special Assistant to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on ICT Development and Digital Innovations and that the said sum will be used to secure cryptocurrency exchange operational license which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(10 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges when read to him, which prompted the prosecution counsel, Christopher Mshelia to ask the court for a trial date and that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Correctional pending the date of his trial.

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Justice Egwuatu, while delivering his ruling, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400m with two sureties in like sum, both must be resident in Abuja, one must be a property owner who must submit property documents, a passport photograph and means of identification.

The second surety must be a civil servant on grade level 15 who must as well submit his office identity and passport photograph.

He further ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions while the matter was adjourned to July 16, 2026 for commencement of trial.