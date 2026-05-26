Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has purchased and hand over 42 tractors for distribution to the 21 local government councils in the state as part of efforts to strengthen mechanized farming, improve food production, and support rural development ahead of the 2026 farming season. Governor Fintiri said the initiative is…...

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has purchased and hand over 42 tractors for distribution to the 21 local government councils in the state as part of efforts to strengthen mechanized farming, improve food production, and support rural development ahead of the 2026 farming season.

Governor Fintiri said the initiative is aimed at reducing the burden of manual farming, increase productivity, and encourage large-scale cultivation to meet the rising food demands of the nation.

He warned local government chairmen against the misuse or diversion of the tractors, stressing that the equipment was provided strictly to support farmers and improve livelihoods in rural areas.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective implementation of agricultural interventions, noting that mechanized farming remains critical to national development and sustainable food systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, improving access to modern farming equipment would not only increase crop yields but also empower youths, stimulate local economy, and reduce poverty in agrarian communities.

Governor Fintiri further cautioned that any official found using the tractors for personal purposes would face sanctions in line with government regulations.

Earlier the Commissioner for Agriculture, Salihu Idris, described the tractor distribution programme as a major step towards agricultural transformation and rural empowerment in Adamawa State.

He said the initiative reflects the administration’s resolve to moderniSe farming practices, attract young people into agriculture, and position the state as a major contributor to national food production.