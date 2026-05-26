The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening data protection and privacy governance in Nigeria, while strengthening public trust in the country’s digital economy....

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening data protection and privacy governance in Nigeria, while strengthening public trust in the country’s digital economy.

The partnership, described as a key milestone, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and is designed to promote collaboration between regulators in an increasingly digital and interconnected environment.

Speaking on the development, the NDPC CEO, Dr Vincent Olatunji, noted that cooperation among regulatory bodies remains critical to building a resilient and privacy-conscious ecosystem, stressing that both agencies have overlapping mandates that cut across multiple sectors, making the collaboration timely and strategic.

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The Commission also commended the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the NBC, Mr Charles Ebuebu, for his commitment to inter-agency cooperation and his proactive efforts towards advancing responsible data governance within Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

According to the NDPC, as technology continues to transform the media and broadcasting landscape, data has become central to innovation, regulation, and public trust.

It added that the MoU would help promote global best practices, strengthen institutional capacity, and ensure that data protection and privacy remain central to Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

A joint working group has been established by both organisations to ensure the effective implementation of the agreement and to drive sustained collaboration going forward.