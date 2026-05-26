Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso has announced visa-free access for all Africans, using the occasion of Africa Day 2026 to call for deeper continental unity and integration....

Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso has announced visa-free access for all Africans, using the occasion of Africa Day 2026 to call for deeper continental unity and integration.



Speaking at the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings in Brazzaville, Sassou Nguesso said the move was part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation across Africa and remove barriers to the free movement of people.

The announcement, made during a high-level session marking Africa Day 2026, was presented as a significant step towards advancing the African integration agenda.

He also urged African leaders and institutions to accelerate policies that promote unity, economic collaboration, and mobility across the continent.

The session formed part of activities at the AfDB Annual Meetings hosted in Congo’s capital, which brought together policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders from across Africa.