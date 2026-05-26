Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated all the Muslim brothers and sisters in the country on the celebration of this year's Eid el-Kabir, describing the occasion as a sacred festival of faith, sacrifice, obedience, love and devotion to Almighty Allah....

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated all the Muslim brothers and sisters in the country on the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Kabir, describing the occasion as a sacred festival of faith, sacrifice, obedience, love and devotion to Almighty Allah.

He also called on the Muslim communities in the country to support the ongoing reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Professor Yilwatda noted that Eid el-Kabir remains one of the most significant celebrations in Islam, symbolising the virtues of selflessness, unity, compassion, tolerance and total submission to the will of God, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).

The APC National Chairman, in a statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, stated that the spiritual lessons of the celebration are highly relevant to Nigeria at this critical stage of national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that sacrifice, patience, perseverance and collective responsibility are essential ingredients needed to build a stronger, more united and prosperous nation.

He urged Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, national unity and harmony across ethnic, religious and political lines.

He added that the Sallah celebration should further strengthen the bonds of love, understanding and brotherhood among citizens.

Professor Yilwatda also called on the Muslim community and Nigerians at large to continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its ongoing reforms.

The reforms according to him are aimed at repositioning the country for sustainable economic growth, improved infrastructure, national security, job creation and long-term prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going further, he added that while the reforms may require patience and shared sacrifice, they are necessary steps towards restoring economic stability, strengthening institutions and securing a brighter future for generations yet unborn.

The APC National Chairman expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Tinubu, Nigeria will emerge stronger, more resilient and economically competitive among the comity of nations.

He further appealed to Nigerians to use the Eid celebration to offer fervent prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of the country, as well as for wisdom and divine guidance for leaders at all levels.

Professor Yilwatda prayed that Almighty Allah accepts the sacrifices, supplications and acts of worship of all the faithful, and grants every family peace, joy, good health and abundant blessings during and after the celebration.

He wished all Muslim faithful across Nigeria and beyond a peaceful, prosperous and memorable Eid el-Kabir celebration.