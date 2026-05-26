ThDirector-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has called on Nigerians to in the spirit of the Eid-al-Adha celebration uphold faith in God and demonstrate patriotism to the fatherland as a way of strengthening national unity and development...

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has called on Nigerians to in the spirit of the Eid-al-Adha celebration uphold faith in God and demonstrate patriotism to the fatherland as a way of strengthening national unity and development

e

Isaa-Onilu said the Eid celebration serves as a reminder of the need for citizens to remain committed to the ideals of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and collective responsibility towards nation-building.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the lessons of Eid al-Adha remain relevant to Nigeria’s current realities, stressing that sacrifice, discipline, and compassion are essential virtues needed for national growth and stability.

Speaking further, he encouraged Muslims to emulate the exemplary devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim by promoting acts of kindness, charity, and support for the less privileged members of society during the celebration.

While highlighting government efforts to address insecurity, the DG urged citizens to avoid actions that could threaten public peace and unity, and instead promote dialogue, tolerance, and responsible conduct before, during, and after the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onilu also appealed to community leaders, religious bodies, and youth groups to continue supporting government efforts aimed at promoting national values, civic responsibility, and social harmony.

According to him, national development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, collective responsibility, and a shared commitment to the country’s progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DG also reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to sustaining public enlightenment campaigns aimed at promoting patriotism, unity, and active citizen participation in nation-building.

While wishing Muslims a peaceful and rewarding Eid al-Adha celebration, he expressed optimism that the spirit of sacrifice and togetherness associated with the season would inspire Nigerians to work collectively for a better and more prosperous nation.