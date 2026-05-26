The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday led about 50,000 Nigerian pilgrims participating in the ongoing Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in special prayers for Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the nation’s peace and stability. The prayers, held at Mount Arafat…...

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday led about 50,000 Nigerian pilgrims participating in the ongoing Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in special prayers for Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the nation’s peace and stability.

The prayers, held at Mount Arafat — regarded as the spiritual peak of Hajj — were led by Islamic scholars drawn from different parts of the country and delivered in multiple languages to accommodate the diverse Nigerian contingent.

Sheikh Nasir Adam led the prayers in Arabic, while Prof. Bashir Aliyu delivered prayers in English. Dr. Ibrahim Jalo Jalingo and Sheikh Jelani Abdulkadir prayed in Hausa, Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad rendered prayers in Yoruba, while Prof. Ilyas led the Igbo session.

The clerics collectively sought Allah’s mercy on Nigeria, praying particularly for an end to insecurity and other socio-economic challenges facing the country. They also offered prayers for peaceful elections in the coming year and for the emergence of good and responsible leaders.

Speaking during the exercise, NAHCON Chairman, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for its continued support toward the success of the Hajj operations.

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He urged the pilgrims to continue praying fervently for peace, unity, and security in Nigeria, stressing the importance of the Day of Arafat in the Islamic faith.

Ambassador Yusuf was also seen moving from one tent to another to monitor the welfare and condition of the Nigerian pilgrims on the holy ground.

He encouraged the pilgrims to maximise the spiritual significance of the Day of Arafat through prayers, supplications, and other acts of worship.

The NAHCON chairman further advised pilgrims to pray for themselves, their families, Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah, while demonstrating patience, kindness, and gratitude throughout the spiritual exercise.

According to him, pilgrims should also prioritise their health by staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the harsh weather conditions, and strictly adhering to the guidance provided by Hajj officials.

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Meanwhile, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, separately reached out to Lagos pilgrims through video calls while they were observing the major Hajj rites at Mount Arafat.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed for Allah to accept the pilgrims’ Hajj as an act of worship and grant them safe return journeys after the completion of the spiritual exercise.

Dr. Hamzat also joined the pilgrims in prayers for Lagos State and Nigeria, assuring them that the state government would continue to prioritise their welfare throughout the pilgrimage.