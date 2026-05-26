The Dangote Group has commenced consultations with residents of Ode Omi in Ogun State ahead of the proposed construction of a deep seaport project along the state’s coastline. The development was disclosed in a post shared on the company’s X handle on Tuesday, May 26. A delegation from the company,…...

The Dangote Group has commenced consultations with residents of Ode Omi in Ogun State ahead of the proposed construction of a deep seaport project along the state’s coastline.

The development was disclosed in a post shared on the company’s X handle on Tuesday, May 26.

A delegation from the company, led by the Managing Director of Infrastructure and Logistics, Jamil Abubakar, visited the community for a sensitisation meeting hosted by the traditional ruler, Folailu Adekunle Hassan.

According to the company, the engagement was aimed at strengthening dialogue and partnership with host communities ahead of the planned seaport development.

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Dangote Group noted that the proposed project is expected to create long-term economic opportunities through expansion in trade, logistics and industrial activities.

The company also said the project could generate employment opportunities and support broader regional development within Ogun State and surrounding areas.

The statement added that the positive reception from members of the Ode Omi community reflected optimism about the expected economic and infrastructural benefits of the proposed seaport project.

The company wrote on X: “A new chapter of growth and opportunity is beginning to take shape along the Ogun State waterside as representatives of Dangote Group engaged with the people of Ode Omi ahead of the proposed deep seaport project.

“Led by Managing Director, Infrastructure and Logistics, Captain Jamil Abubakar, the delegation paid a sensitisation visit hosted by Oba Folailu Adekunle Hassan, reinforcing the importance of dialogue, partnership, and shared progress with host communities.

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“Beyond infrastructure, projects of this scale represent long-term economic opportunity, creating pathways for trade, logistics, industrial expansion, job creation, and regional development.

“The warm reception and optimism from the community reflect a shared belief in what is possible when development is approached collaboratively and with long-term vision.”