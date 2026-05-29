The Government of Cambodia and the Republic of Ghana have dismissed as fake a widely circulated notice alleging that African nationals resident in Cambodia had been ordered to leave the country before May 31, 2026. The viral document, which spread across social and traditional media platforms, claimed that citizens of…...

The Government of Cambodia and the Republic of Ghana have dismissed as fake a widely circulated notice alleging that African nationals resident in Cambodia had been ordered to leave the country before May 31, 2026.

The viral document, which spread across social and traditional media platforms, claimed that citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and other African countries risked arrest, imprisonment and financial penalties if they failed to leave Cambodia within the stated deadline over alleged immigration violations.

Reacting to the reports, the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior issued an official clarification discrediting the notice and describing the information as false.

In a statement released on Friday, May 29, the Cambodian immigration authorities said the document did not originate from any government institution.

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“The General Department of Immigration of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Cambodia wishes to clarify that the information published on those websites is completely untrue,” the statement said.

The agency urged both local and international audiences to rely only on official channels for verified immigration information.

“To obtain official information, the national and international public are requested to visit the official website of the General Department of Immigration at [www.immigration.gov.kh](http://www.immigration.gov.kh) or make direct call for further information via the Hotline number: (+855) 78 38 66 99,” it added.

Similarly, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said diplomatic engagements with Cambodian authorities confirmed that the alleged deportation directive was fake.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that following diplomatic engagements with the relevant Cambodian authorities, it has been confirmed that the said notice is absolutely fake and was not issued by any state institution in Cambodia,” the ministry stated.

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The Ghanaian government also advised the public and media organisations against circulating unverified information capable of causing fear and panic among affected persons and their families.

“The general public and the Ghanaian media are, therefore, advised to disregard the discredited document and avoid sharing unverified information capable of creating unnecessary fear and anxiety among affected persons and their families,” the statement added.

The ministry, however, disclosed that some Ghanaian nationals resident in Cambodia had voluntarily requested assistance to return home before the controversy emerged.

According to the statement, the Ghana High Commission in Malaysia, which oversees diplomatic affairs with Cambodia, had already facilitated the evacuation of 85 Ghanaians between March and May 2026.

It added that arrangements were ongoing to evacuate an additional 76 Ghanaian nationals currently in Cambodia who had expressed interest in returning home.

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“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working in conjunction with competent authorities in Cambodia to ensure the safe return of these Ghanaians. We commend the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia for their impressive cooperation,” the ministry said.

Both governments reiterated their commitment to protecting foreign nationals and urged the public to rely solely on verified official sources for information relating to immigration and diplomatic matters.