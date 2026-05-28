In his new role as the African Champion of the Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme (IATP) of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, this morning in Brazzaville, Congo, attended a dialogue session with the President and Governors of the AFDB where he…...

In his new role as the African Champion of the Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme (IATP) of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, this morning in Brazzaville, Congo, attended a dialogue session with the President and Governors of the AFDB where he addressed them on the opportunities presented by the $7 billion program of the IATP for Africa and especially for Nigeria.

The Minister unveiled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the Aviation sector and rolled out the potentials of the sector, especially the newly approved Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company and why the Bank should mobilise capital to support it.

He further explained that this can form the template for other African Nations to emulate.

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He reiterated that Nigeria has done the groundwork to enable the takeoff of such an initiative, including domesticating the Cape Town Convention, updating its IDERA and reworking its aviation insurance policies to meet global industry standards.

The President of AFDB expressed delight at the presentation and gave his commitment to the success of the IATP in Africa and particularly in Nigeria.

After the session, the Minister unveiled the COUNTRY COMPACT for Nigeria’s Aviation sector and proceeded to a signing ceremony of a LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) between the Bank and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where both sides committed to work assiduously to operationalise the Banks’s laudable program for Aviation in Africa (IATP).