As Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has urged Nigerians to embrace sacrifice, patriotism, patience, and national unity, saying the values symbolised by Eid-el-Kabir remain critical to national growth and stability....

As Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has urged Nigerians to embrace sacrifice, patriotism, patience, and national unity, saying the values symbolised by Eid-el-Kabir remain critical to national growth and stability.

CGC Adeniyi made the call on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, shortly after observing Eid prayers at the Modakeke Eid Ground in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

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Speaking with journalists after the prayers, the CGC described Eid-el-Kabir as a solemn period that reminds Muslims of the virtues of obedience to Almighty Allah, sacrifice, and total submission to divine instruction, citing lessons from the story of Prophet Abraham.

According to him, the essence of the celebration goes beyond festivities, stressing that Muslims are expected to reflect on the core lessons of faith, patience, and service to humanity.

“We all know what Eid symbolises. It symbolises obedience to Almighty Allah and sacrifice. These are values every Muslim is expected to imbibe in daily life,” CGC Adeniyi said.

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He thanked Almighty Allah for preserving the lives of Nigerians so they could witness another Eid-el-Kabir celebration in good health and peace.

While urging Nigerians to continue promoting peaceful coexistence, national unity, and mutual understanding, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

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“Nigeria is a beautiful country, and we all must unite ourselves,” he said.

The CGC also appealed to citizens to remain law-abiding while exercising their civic rights, noting that patience, discipline, and respect for the rule of law remain necessary for national growth and stability.

“We must continue to embrace unity, discipline, sacrifice and patriotism for the development of our country. Nigerians should remain patient, respect the rule of law and continue to support peaceful national progress,” he stressed.

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Speaking on the activities of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adeniyi expressed satisfaction with the Service’s performance in revenue generation, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling operations.

He stated that the Service remains on the right path in supporting economic growth, national security, and export promotion in line with the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.

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According to him, ongoing reforms within the Service are already improving Customs operations, while export activities have continued to record steady growth.

“The NCS is on the right trajectory in revenue generation, trade facilitation, security and economic prosperity. Export activities are increasing steadily in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.