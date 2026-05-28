Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi at his residence in Abuja in what political observers describe as a major reconciliation move within the African Democratic Congress following the party’s presidential primary election....

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi at his residence in Abuja in what political observers describe as a major reconciliation move within the African Democratic Congress following the party’s presidential primary election.

The meeting comes barely twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the ADC presidential primaries, which produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flag bearer ahead of the 2027 general election.

Amaechi had earlier rejected the outcome of the primary, describing the process as flawed and alleging irregularities in the conduct of the exercise.

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But addressing concerns after emerging victorious, Atiku Abubakar insisted the primary was not a battle between enemies, maintaining that “there is no winner and there is no loser.”

Sources within the opposition coalition say the visit is part of ongoing efforts to calm tensions within the party, rebuild trust among aggrieved aspirants, and forge a united front ahead of the bigger political contest in 2027.

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The development is also seen as a critical test of the ADC’s ability to manage internal disagreements and sustain cohesion as the opposition attempts to position itself as a formidable challenger in the next presidential election.